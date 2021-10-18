Malaysia stocks hit 5-month high on reopening, China GDP caps stock gains

Article content
Malaysian shares hit a five-month peak on Monday, lifted
by higher oil prices and hopes of further economic reopening, while
below-forecast Chinese growth numbers kept a lid on broader emerging stock
markets.
Kuala Lumpur stocks rose 0.6%, having rallied in recent weeks after
the government announced it would lift travel restrictions for fully vaccinated
residents, and said it was preparing to shift into an endemic COVID-19 phase
where it would no longer impose wide lockdowns.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Broader stock gains were capped after data showed China’s economy grew at
the slowest pace in a year in the third quarter and by less than expected.
Shanghai equities eased 0.4%, while Singapore and Taiwan
stocks fell 0.1% and 0.3%, respectively. Philippine shares were
flat.
Investors also returned to Malaysian markets as the net oil exporter
benefited from a recent surge in oil prices.
Public Bank Bhd and oil and gas firm Petronas Dagangan
were among the top gainers on the benchmark stock index.
“Kuala Lumpur has risen … as reopening plans gain traction and
commodities, especially energy, remain firm,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market
analyst, Asia Pacific, OANDA.
The ringgit, however, weakened 0.2% on the day, falling along with
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
its peers. The Thai baht led losses among Asian currencies as traders
sold it to buy U.S. dollars to purchase gold, analysts said.
The Philippine peso, South Korea’s won and the Singapore
dollar traded between 0.2% and 0.4% weaker against a firmer U.S. dollar
.
Meanwhile, Indonesian shares edged closer to a record high a day
before the central bank is expected to hold rates steady at a monetary policy
meeting.
Economists in a Reuters poll expect Indonesia’s benchmark rate to stay at a
record low of 3.50% until late-2022. The central bank slashed rates by 150 basis
points during the pandemic.
The Thai baht eased 0.6% to 33.470, marking its worst day since
Oct. 6 as it gave up some of the strong gains posted last week.
“As gold prices tanked, some swing traders entered to buy, which is
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
contributing to the weakness in the Thai baht,” said Poon Panichpibool, a market
strategist at Krung Thai Bank.
HSBC analysts said a sustainable recovery in the baht was only likely in
2022 given the oil-importing country is currently grappling with rising energy
prices and a trade deficit.
HIGHLIGHTS
** Singapore Sept non-oil domestic exports up 12.3%, beat estimates
** Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is up 4.7 basis points at 1.717%
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 6.4 basis points at 6.206%
Asia stock indexes and currencies at
0425 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %
Japan -0.10 -9.71 -0.29 5.62
China -0.02 +1.42 -0.35 2.50
India +0.00 -2.91 0.85 32.27
Indonesia -0.16 -0.38 0.47 11.46
Malaysia -0.23 -3.49 0.34 -1.45
Philippines -0.28 -5.57 0.13 1.16
S.Korea -0.35 -8.46 -0.21 4.71
Singapore -0.18 -2.18 -0.06 11.54
Taiwan +0.06 +1.69 -0.34 13.51
Thailand -0.57 -10.49 0.31 13.39
(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.