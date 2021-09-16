Malaysia says auditor KPMG to pay $80 million in 1MDB settlement By Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia said on Thursday audit firm KPMG has agreed to pay a 333 million ringgit ($80.11 million) settlement to resolve all claims related to their fiduciary duties on auditing of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) accounts from 2010 to 2012.
The Finance Ministry said in a statement that the settlement will conclude a lawsuit filed against the auditor in July.
KPMG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
($1 = 4.1570 ringgit)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.