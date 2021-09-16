Malaysia says auditor KPMG to pay $80 million in 1MDB settlement By Reuters

© Reuters.



KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia said on Thursday audit firm KPMG has agreed to pay a 333 million ringgit ($80.11 million) settlement to resolve all claims related to their fiduciary duties on auditing of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) accounts from 2010 to 2012.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement that the settlement will conclude a lawsuit filed against the auditor in July.

KPMG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 4.1570 ringgit)