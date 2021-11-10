Malaysia end-Oct palm oil stocks rise on better output, weaker exports

Production remains below pre-pandemic levels, however, and

its highest since September 2020.

4.42% from September to 1.83 million tonnes, according to the

Stockpile at the world’s second largest producer expanded

while production climbed to a 13-month high, data by the

oil inventories rebounded from the month before as exports sank,

stockpiles are 16.8% below the 10-year historical average of 2.2

million tonnes for October, said Marcello Cultrera,

institutional sales manager and broker at Phillip Futures in

Kuala Lumpur.

Exports plunged 12.03% to 1.42 million tonnes as key

importers slow purchases after a surge in shipments during the

previous month.

A sharp rally in the benchmark palm oil prices,

which hit a record of 5,220 ringgit ($1,255.41) a tonne in

mid-October have also deterred demand, traders and analysts

said.

“MPOB data emerged within expectation reflecting the largely

priced-in bearish tone,” said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of

Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

Imports fell 32.73% to 50,540 tonnes.

Following is a breakdown of the Malaysian Palm Oil Board

figures and Reuters estimates for October (volumes in tonnes)

:

Oct 2021 Oct 2021 poll Sept 2021* Oct 2020

Output 1,725,837 1,687,000 1,703,740 1,724,559

Stocks 1,834,103 1,806,223 1,756,404 1,573,665

Exports 1,417,868 1,410,000 1,611,800 1,674,304

Imports 50,450 69,000 74,992 45,398

*indicates revised figures by the Malaysian Palm Oil Board

($1 = 4.1580 ringgit)

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Martin Petty)