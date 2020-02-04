Malawi's opposition applauds the ruling & # 39; historical & # 39; that cancels the survey results | News

Lilongwe, Malawi – Opposition parties in Malawi have praised a unanimous ruling by the country's constitutional court that ordered a new presidential election on Monday after overriding the disputed results of last year's presidential vote.

The long-awaited decision provoked scenes of celebration among opposition supporters in the capital, Lilongwe, and other parts of the country.

The Electoral Commission of Malawi (MEC) had declared President Peter Mutharika as the narrow winner of an election in May of last year with 38 percent of the votes, followed by Lázaro Chakwera, with 35 percent, and former vice president Saulos Chilima in third place, with 20 percent. The two main contestants then asked the court to annul the results, alleging several irregularities.

In its 500-page ruling, the panel of judges cited the widespread use of unauthorized correction fluid to alter the figures, the use of duplicate result sheets and unsigned result forms as cases that compromised the outcome of the vote.

They said the results announced by the MEC "cannot be trusted as a true reflection of the will of the voters,quot; and told Parliament to assess whether the commission can hold the new elections, which should be held within 150 days.

"We hope everyone will participate to make this a reality," said Chakwera, who also complained that his victory was stolen in the 2014 elections.

"This is a historic decision for Africa, Malawi, democracy and we would like to see everyone respect that," he added.

In an interview immediately after the ruling, Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale, who represented MEC, said they will examine the ruling and decide the next course of action.

The ruling can be appealed to the Supreme Court.

There were no immediate comments from Mutharika.

'Without an iota of credibility'

The court also ordered that the new elections be held under a majority system, a legal provision that was rejected by Parliament, which instead opted for a simple majority system, more than two years ago.

Since the announcement of the election results more than eight months ago, Malawi has experienced a series of protests across the country demanding the resignation of senior members of the MEC for allegedly mishandling the vote.

Following Monday's ruling, the Coalition of Human Rights Defenders, which helped organize the protests, threatened to resume its demonstrations unless there were changes at the top of the commission.

"We believe that when we leave it to politicians, nothing works. We will use our own means to ensure that these people are taken into account," Timothy Mtambo, president of the coalition, told Al Jazeera.

Blessings Chinsinga, a professor of political science at the University of Malawi, said senior MEC officials should retire after the ruling.

"I am surprised that they have not voluntarily resigned," he said.

"They have not a bit of credibility and should never be close to the electoral processes of Malawi. They have disappointed the nation and … they must face the law so that we do not have that incident in the future," Chinsinga said.

Echoing the calls for accountability, Garton Kamchedzera, a law professor at the University of Malawi, emphasized that a president should not participate in the appointment of commissioners of the electoral body.

"One would not expect that the current president, who saw nothing wrong with how MEC conducted those elections, was the same person to make appointments or proceed with the same modalities," he said.

"One would expect the reforms to start from there."