Malala Yousafzai Has Married Asser Malik

“We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”
The 24-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate just announced that she has tied the knot with her partner Asser Malik.
The couple celebrated their marriage in a small ceremony held at her family’s home in Birmingham, England.
“Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families,” Malala wrote on Instagram.
She continued, “Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”
Malala captured the attention of the world when she was just 15 after she was shot in the face by the Taliban while riding the bus home from school.
When she was targeted, Malala had been writing about her life under Taliban rule in Pakistan in blogs for the BBC.
She was treated for her injuries in England, where she made a miraculous recovery — and went on to win the Nobel Prize just two years later.