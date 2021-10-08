MakerDAO founder’s plans to address climate change and pivot back to ETH By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
MakerDAO founder Rune Christensen has published an essay outlining measures that could be taken to make the protocol a vehicle for addressing climate change.

In a lengthy Tuesday post published to the MakerDAO governance forum, Christensen asserts that MakerDAO should strive to ensure that all of its collateral comprises “sustainable and climate-aligned assets that consider the long-term impacts of financial activity on the environment.”