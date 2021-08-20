Majority of unions at Codelco’s El Teniente mine reject early contract offer

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content SANTIAGO — A majority of the five worker’s unions at Codelco’s flagship El Teniente mine late on Thursday rejected a labor contract offered prior to the official negotiating period, the company’s federation of trade unions told Reuters. Union members at the sprawling deposit, which produced 443,200 tonnes of copper in 2020, initiated early talks weeks ago but have yet to accept a deal on a new contract to the replace the current one, which expires at the end of October. Only one of the five unions accepted the proposal of the miner, the Federation of Mine Workers (FTC) told Reuters, with the majority concerned that the proposal focused more on loans than direct benefits to employees.