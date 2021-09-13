Major UK hedge fund Brevan Howard launches crypto division By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Brevan Howard, a United Kingdom-based hedge fund, plans to “significantly expand” its cryptocurrency and digital assets, according to a new report from Reuters.

Chief Executive Aron Landy, who has been at Brevan’s helm since its co-founder and long-time crypto backer Alan Howard stepped down in 2019, has stated that the firm has a “commitment to rapidly expanding its platform and offerings in cryptocurrencies and digital assets.”