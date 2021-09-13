Major UK hedge fund Brevan Howard launches crypto division By Cointelegraph

Brevan Howard, a United Kingdom-based hedge fund, plans to “significantly expand” its cryptocurrency and digital assets, according to a new report from Reuters.
Chief Executive Aron Landy, who has been at Brevan’s helm since its co-founder and long-time crypto backer Alan Howard stepped down in 2019, has stated that the firm has a “commitment to rapidly expanding its platform and offerings in cryptocurrencies and digital assets.”
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.