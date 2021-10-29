Major Russian bank explores crypto investment amid strong demand By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3

Tinkoff Investments, the online brokerage of major Russian private bank Tinkoff, is researching cryptocurrency investment services despite the Bank of Russia withholding the bank from launching such tools.

Tinkoff Investments head Dmitry Panchenko claimed that the bank’s brokerage portal is considering projects related to cryptocurrency investment, but it’s too early to discuss specific ideas.