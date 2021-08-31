Home Business Major job postings from the crypto space in 2021 By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
As crypto and blockchain firms grow and need to navigate regulatory and economic challenges for the industry, many have to hire outside to find the best workers. This year, major companies, financial institutions, and even government agencies announced they were searching for fresh blood to help them adapt to the ever-changing crypto space.

In February, major online retailer Amazon (NASDAQ:) posted it was seeking a software development manager in Mexico to help launch “a new payment product.” The Digital and Emerging Payments project was aimed at allowing residents of Mexico to buy cryptocurrencies with cash so they could spend digital currency while shopping on Amazon.

Reaching across industries

Reporting on crypto