Major hotel in Swiss Alps now allows crypto payments By Cointelegraph

Major hotel in Swiss Alps now allows crypto payments

After four years of debate, a five-star hotel in a luxurious area of the Swiss Alps is prepared to accept (BTC) and Ether (ETH) as payment from guests. According to an Aug. 26 report from Swiss news outlet Blick, guests at the Chedi Andermatt hotel are now allowed to settle bills of more than 200 Swiss francs — roughly $218 — using Bitcoin or Ether. Prices are still seemingly set in fiat to reduce any risk of volatility, with the hotel converting any cryptocurrency received immediately into francs. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph