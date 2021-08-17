Major European music festival will allow fans to buy tickets using EGLD By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Major European music festival will allow fans to buy tickets using EGLD

The Untold Festival, scheduled to be held in Romania next month, has partnered with the Elrond Network to allow concert goers to pay for their tickets in cryptocurrency. In a Tuesday announcement, Untold said that tickets for its 2021 festival could be purchased using Elrond (EGLD). The festival reported that it would be allowed to have an unlimited number of attendees despite the ongoing pandemic — the number of daily reported COVID-19 cases in Romania has been under 1,000 since June. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph