Major DeFi founders back play-to-earn game that hopes to be next Flappy Bird By Cointelegraph

Major DeFi founders back play-to-earn game that hopes to be next Flappy Bird

Matilda Colman
A new play-to-earn (P2E) blockchain game that hopes to emulate the addictive success of 2013 mobile phenomenon Flappy Bird has drawn backing from some of DeFi’s biggest names.

Kain Warwick from Synthetix, Stani Kulechov from Aave, Tyler Ward from Barnbridge, angel investor Santiago Santos (ex-ParaFi Capital) and 0xmaki from Sushi joined a pre seed round this week for the forthcoming Fancy Birds which is due to launch in around a month.