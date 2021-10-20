Major coal miners in China vow to boost output, cap prices

Article content BEIJING — Some of China’s major coal producers have vowed to cap thermal coal prices this winter and next spring, after the government asked state-backed firms to ensure stable coal and power supply “regardless of costs.” China’s thermal coal prices have surged over 200% this year to record highs https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/china-coal-hits-record-high-amid-tight-supplies-2021-10-19 as mining safety inspections, anti-corruption probes and floods at major mining regions hurt supplies.

Article content China Energy Group and Shanxi Jinneng Holding Group , the No.1 and No.8 coal miners by production in the country, have said they will drive up output and guide prices back to a “reasonable range.” They have vowed to keep spot prices of thermal coal with an energy content of 5,500 kilocalories delivered to Bohai Bay in northern China below 1,800 yuan ($282) per tonne, and prices for 5,000 kilocalorie and 4,500 kilocalorie coal at up to 1,500 yuan and 1,200 yuan, respectively. Prices for other thermal coal with higher calorific values will not exceed 2,000 yuan a tonne, according to the company statements issued in late Tuesday. Some other state-backed coal miners in China’s top coal mining region of Shanxi and Inner Mongolia are also rolling out a similar price cap plan, two traders said on condition of anonymity as the information is not yet public.