‘Major catalyst’ needed to send Bitcoin price to a new ATH, says analyst By Cointelegraph

‘Major catalyst’ needed to send Bitcoin price to a new ATH, says analyst

The cryptocurrency market has been on a tear over the last month as price climbed 73% from a low of $29,200 on July 20 to a high of $50,478 on Aug. 26, a move that has warranted caution from Dan McDermitt, cryptocurrency market analyst and co-founder of TheChartGuys. According to McDermitt, Bitcoin’s relentless march over the past month was done “with a lack of weekly consolidation,” which was an impressive progression that frustrated bears as “every week is a higher low.” Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph