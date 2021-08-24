Maisie Richardson-Sellers Instagram Roundup



Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images



The 29-year-old British Guyanese actor is best known for their roles in The Originals and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, along with a cameo appearance as Korr Sella in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. And, of course, you just saw her as Chloe Winthrop in The Kissing Booth 3.

Before launching their acting career, they graduated with a dual degree in anthropology and archaeology from the University of Oxford, which is just about the coolest thing I’ve ever heard.