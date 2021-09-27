Maintenance Man Who Was Person Of Interest In Miya Marcano’s Disappearance Found Dead–Miya Remains Missing

TSR Updatez: Authorities are continuing to search for 19-year-old Miya Marcano today after the person of interest in her disappearance–a maintenance man who worked at her apartment complex–was found dead by apparent suicide.

Authorities say the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero, showed a romantic interest in Miya but the feelings were not mutual and she had turned him down several times. Miya was last seen Friday at her home in the Arden Villas apartment complex in Orlando where she also worked in the leasing office.

Investigators later found that Caballero had access to a master key to the complex units, which they say he used to get inside of Miya’s apartment just 30 minutes before Miya would have been off from her shift, according to @NBCNews.

The maintenance worker was determined to be a person of interest in Miya’s disappearance and an arrest warrant was issued for Caballero for burglary and allegedly letting himself inside her unit, officials said.

Though his body was found Monday in his Seminole County apartment, it wasn’t immediately clear when Caballero died, though authorities said, “He had been dead for quite some time.”

Miya remains missing and her family reportedly fears the worst.

“Miya is still missing, her disappearance is suspicious and our detectives and the family members obviously suspect foul play,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said. “We are still doing everything possible to find her.”

She disappeared just hours before she was supposed to fly home to Fort Lauderdale to be with her family Friday.

“Knowing Miya, she would never not be in contact with them, would never turn off her phone, never let her phone battery drain completely down,” Mina said.

Detectives have Caballero’s silver Ford Fusion, but hoping for more information, they asked for anyone in the area to call them if they spotted the vehicle over the weekend.

Miya is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 130 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

Miya was last seen wearing a red shirt, jeans and a black hoodie, according to the apartment complex.

Mina says the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has 30 detectives working this case full-time, but public tips are vital to finding Miya.

“No bit of information is too small or too significant,” he said.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Maintenance Man Who Was Person Of Interest In Miya Marcano’s Disappearance Found Dead–Miya Remains Missing appeared first on The Shade Room.