Maine voters reject Hydro-Quebec power transmission line

The line would have brought some 1,200 megawatts of Quebec hydropower to New England

Mainers voted on Tuesday to reject a US$1 billion project to bring hydropower from Quebec into New England, after a years-long battle that pitted clean energy advocates against locals seeking to preserve the state’s pristine woodlands.

The fight over the so-called New England Clean Energy Connect project reflects the difficulty that developers face nationwide in siting new transmission lines. Many more of these must be built in the coming decades to modernize the nation’s creaking grid systems and connect far-flung renewable energy sources to population centres.

Some 59 per cent of Maine voters rejected the project, with nearly 90 per cent of ballot stations reporting by Wednesday morning, according to local media outlets.

NECEC, a project of energy company Avangrid, was meant to bring some 1,200 megawatts of Quebec hydropower to New England along a new 145-mile transmission line through Maine’s northern forests. More than three quarters of the corridor has already been cleared with about 100 poles installed, Avangrid said last week.