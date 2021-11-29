Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Magic Mike 3 Is Happening, And Channing Tatum Returns - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Magic Mike 3 Is Happening, And Channing Tatum Returns
Entertainment

Magic Mike 3 Is Happening, And Channing Tatum Returns

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

Magic Mike’s Last Dance is here to expand the “stripperverse”!

It probably hasn’t been on your mind for a while, but I’m here to remind you of the existence of the cinematic masterpiece that is Magic Mike because a THIRD installment of the wildly popular franchise is coming…


Warner Bros / Warner Bros / Courtesy Everett Collection

But, before we get going, let’s set the scene a little and listen to the iconic “Pony” by Ginuwine:


embed.spotify.com

So, earlier today Magic Mike star Channing Tatum shared the cover page of the upcoming film called Magic Mike’s Last Dance:

And, in a press release, Warner Bros. (the studio behind the films), stated, “The team behind the first Magic Mike, which garnered praise from critics and audiences alike, has come together to create the magic again. Tatum will reprise his role as Mike Lane and [director] Steven Soderbergh returns to the helm with a script from Reid Carolin, who also wrote the first two films.”

“There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max. The stripperverse will never be the same,” added Tatum.

“THE STRIPPERVERSE!” LMAOOO (Here. For. This.)!!

Anyhoo…suffice to say fans are already VERY excited about all this news:

my wife got to tell me that she was pregnant with our first child, and i got to tell her that Channing Tatum is returning for Magic Mike 3. basically the same reaction.


Twitter: @davidehrlich

No word yet on an official drop date, HOWEVER, the studio did say that the film would debut EXCLUSIVELY on HBO Max. So, yeah, you get enjoy the glory from the comfort of your own sofa. Win/win!

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Kourtney Kardashian Twinning With Travis Barker’s Kids

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess’ Marriage Plans...

Timothee Chalamet’s Sister Pauline Chalamet In The Sex...

People Request Bank Info From North West On...

Facts On Marriages To Yoko Ono & Cynthia...

Floyd Mayweather’s GF Rocks Sweater Dress At Lakers...

5 Things About The Rising Country Star –...

Matthew McConaughey Isn’t Running For Texas Governor

Best Microdermabrasion Tool – Amazon Black Friday Deal:...

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Shuts Down Fake Pregnancy...

Leave a Comment