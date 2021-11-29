Magic Mike 3 Is Happening, And Channing Tatum Returns

Magic Mike’s Last Dance is here to expand the “stripperverse”!
So, earlier today Magic Mike star Channing Tatum shared the cover page of the upcoming film called Magic Mike’s Last Dance:
And, in a press release, Warner Bros. (the studio behind the films), stated, “The team behind the first Magic Mike, which garnered praise from critics and audiences alike, has come together to create the magic again. Tatum will reprise his role as Mike Lane and [director] Steven Soderbergh returns to the helm with a script from Reid Carolin, who also wrote the first two films.”
“There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max. The stripperverse will never be the same,” added Tatum.
“THE STRIPPERVERSE!” LMAOOO (Here. For. This.)!!
Anyhoo…suffice to say fans are already VERY excited about all this news:
No word yet on an official drop date, HOWEVER, the studio did say that the film would debut EXCLUSIVELY on HBO Max. So, yeah, you get enjoy the glory from the comfort of your own sofa. Win/win!