Magic Johnson Says Unvaccinated NBA Players Are Letting Their Teams Down Amid Kyrie Irving News

Kyrie Irving has been making headlines for weeks as he remains one of the only unvaccinated players on the Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie has made it clear that he is choosing not to get vaccinated, which is not only costing him hundreds of thousands of dollars, but could possibly cost him his contract extension.

As we previously reported, Kyrie has been suspended indefinitely and is not allowed to practice or play with his team until he is fully vaccinated. Former NBA superstar and businessman Magic Johnson recently weighed in on the controversy while speaking with a reporter from CBS Mornings. Magic, who is fully vaccinated, explained that NBA players not only set an example for fans, but risk losing a championship if they do not get the shot.

“People listen to them, they follow them. That’s very important,” Magic said. “Thats why I got my two shots and made sure I put it out on social media. I wanted my community to know that first of all it’s safe.”

He continued saying he would never opt out of getting vaccinated because it would put his teammates in a compromising position in terms of wins on the court.

“The last thing is this. You have said to your teammates ‘I’m gonna be there for you.’ Well you can’t be there if you don’t get vaccinated. You’re letting them down and then that hurts our chances of winning a championship. I would never do that to my teammates.”

Kyrie recently broke his silence following reports about his status in the NBA and he expressed that he is making a choice and would like it to be respected. Kyrie has been catching heat from many public figures including Stephen A. Smith and Howard Stern.

