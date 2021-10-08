Magic Internet Money races past $1B, sets sights on MakerDao By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Abracadabra Money’s stablecoin Magic Internet Money (MIM) has surged past a $1 billion total supply this month as the project works to provide competition to MakerDAO.

Abracadabra is a cross-chain stablecoin lending protocol that operates on , Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Fantom, , and Arbitrum. Along with MIM, the project also has a SPELL governance token which can be staked on the protocol.