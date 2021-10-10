Magic Internet Money races past $1B, sets sights on MakerDao By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9

Abracadabra.Money’s stablecoin, Magic Internet Money (MIM), has surged past a $1-billion total supply this month as the project works to provide competition to MakerDAO.

Abracadabra is a cross-chain stablecoin lending protocol that operates on , Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Fantom, and Arbitrum. Along with MIM, the project also has a SPELL governance token that can be staked on the protocol.