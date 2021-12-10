Madonna’s Lace Outfit & Fishnets In Daughter Lourdes’ Photo Shoot – Hollywood Life

Madonna looked sexier than ever when she rocked sheer black lace lingerie with fishnet tights as she edited herself into her daughter, Lourdes’s, photo shoot.

When it comes to Madonna, 63, one thing is for sure – she is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. Madonna posted a photo of her daughter, Lourdes Leon, from her Paper Magazine photo shoot, and she actually superimposed herself right next to her. In the photo, Madonna looked super sexy in a sheer black lace ensemble.

In the sexy photo, Madonna rocked a sheer black long sleeve top with a strapless lace bustier underneath. Her waist was cinched in with a satin corset and she opted out of wearing pants, choosing instead, to rock a pair of fishnet tights. A pair of fingerless black leather gloves and layers of silver jewelry and crosses completed her look.

Madonna captioned the post, “We’re in The Band!!! #mybetterhalf,” as she rocked long, pin-straight platinum blonde hair and a matte brown lip. Meanwhile, Lourdes looked like Madonna’s twin as she posed alongside her mother.

Lourdes opted to wear an extremely tiny, black patent leather triangle bikini top with a low-rise super short black mini skirt that covered up her matching string bikini bottoms.

Lourdes’s abs were on full display in this ensemble and she tied her look together with front bangs and straight red hair that was so long, it ended at her waist. As for her makeup, Lourdes rocked dramatic eyeshadow, covering her lids in metallic silver while thick black eyeliner was drawn under her brow bones and below her waterline. A metallic purple lip and matching purple acrylic nails completed her sultry look.