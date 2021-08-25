Madonna’s Birthday Message To Her Twins Was Too Sweet

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
“2 Beautiful Souls……….who bring nothing but Joy to everyone they meet.”
Madonna — who recently celebrated her 63rd birthday — took to Instagram recently to share the sweetest birthday message to her twin girls, Stella and Estere, who just turned 9.
“Happy Birthday Stella and Estere!!!! 🎂🎂🎉🎉🧨🧨💃🏿💃🏿🍕🍕🎁🎁❤️🩹❤️🩹🔥🔥,” Madonna captioned. “2 Beautiful Souls……….who bring nothing but Joy to everyone they meet. 🙏🏼. So Grateful to have you both in my life.”
Madonna, of course, is a mom several times over. Luckily for us, she’s fond of sharing pics of the fam on social media! Here she is with Rocco, David Banda, Mercy James, Lourdes, and Estere and Stella.
The reigning Queen Of Pop adopted Stella and Estere from Malawi, Africa, in early 2017 when they were just four years old.
Can’t wait to see more of these two beauties!