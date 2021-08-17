Madonna Shares Rare Photo Of All Six Kids From Her Birthday Party – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Madonna was joined by all six of her children for a celebratory family photo taken at the singer’s 63rd birthday in Italy.

Madonna‘s 63rd birthday bash was a family affair! The “Queen of Pop” continued to post photos from her birthday festivities in Italy to Instagram on August 17, and one of the snapshots — which can be seen HERE — featured Madonna posing with all six of her children: Lourdes Leon, 24, Rocco Ritchie, 21, David Banda, 15, Mercy James, 15, and twins Estere Ciccone, 8, and Stella Ciccone, 8. Madonna is rarely seen with all of her kids, and the family of seven looked so happy to be together for the big celebration.

Madonna’s slideshow also featured individual images of both Lourdes and one of the twins posing at their mom’s birthday bash. The singer’s pal Debi Mazar was also present for the party, for which Madonna wore a mermaid-print dress and an elaborate headpiece. Madonna captioned her post, “Under the spell of the Byzantine Empire.”

Madonna looks like she’s been having a blast celebrating 63 in Italy. Her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams, 27, has also been part of the festivities, and he could be seen sharing an ice cream with the “Vogue” singer in a slideshow of images she shared on Monday. Madonna’s kids, with the exception of Mercy, could also be seen in several photos from that post. Madonna shares Lourdes with ex Carlos Leon and Rocco with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, while David, Mercy, and the twins are all adopted.

A week before her birthday celebrations kicked off, Madonna called on her followers to adopt a bed at the Mercy James Centre in Malawi, the specialized children’s hospital that she founded in 2017. For her birthday, the singer said “the best gift you could give me” is to ensure that the children in the African country receive the care that they need by way of money donations for recovery beds.

“It’s the count down to my birthday and I need your help to support,” Madonna wrote. “by adopting a bed in the ward of the #MercyJamesCentre hospital in Malawi and we’ll name it in honor of your contribution. Together we will make a difference to the lives of these children.”