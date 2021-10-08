Madonna Lifts Her Dress During ‘Tonight Show’ Appearance

The ‘Material Girl’ can still get into some ‘good trouble.’ While on ‘The Tonight Show,’ Madonna gleefully took over Jimmy Fallon’s desk before flashing her underwear at the audience.

“Artists are here to disturb the peace,” said Madonna, quoting James Baldwin during her Thursday (Oct. 7) appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. And that’s exactly what she did. Madonna, 63, stopped by to discuss her new documentary, Madame X, with Jimmy Fallon, adding, “I hope that I have disturbed not only your peace this afternoon but people’s peace while they watch the show, but I mean that in the best way.” Jimmy, 47, suggested that Madonna still gets into “good trouble,” which prompted the “Vogue” singer to lunge across his desk!

Jimmy protested and took off his jacket to cover her backside. “Nobody’s going to see anything, my gawd,” said Madonna as she got down off the desk. That was when she did a twirl, lifted the back of her dress, and showed the audience what she was wearing underneath. After the Tonight Show viewers got an eyeful of her black underwear, Madonna sat down and laughed triumphantly. “Life is not just about interviewing kiddies,” she teased Jimmy. “Don’t you want to talk to an adult? Let’s have an adult conversation.”

Madonna recently spoke out in defense of another female artist embracing their femininity: Billie Eilish. The “Happier Than Ever” singer faced some backlash after she posed in lingerie for the cover of British Vogue. Madonna, while speaking to Elle about Billie, said that women are often placed in either the “virgin category or the wh-re category.” When Billie arrived on the scene in her shapeless, oversized clothing, Madonna said the young girl was in a “non-sexualized category, not pandering to the masses and not using her sexuality in any way, which is her choice, and God bless her for that—after all, she’s been a teenager all this time.”

Since then, Billie has embraced being a “feminine woman,” per Madge. “[W]hy should she be punished for it?” she asked. “Women should be able to portray themselves in any way they want. If Billie were a man, no one would be writing about this.”

Madonna celebrated the release of Madame X in style. At the New York City premiere in September, she arrived in a bustier top, fishnet stockings, and bejeweled tiara that bore the words “F-ck You.” Her boyfriend, 27-year-old Ahlamalik Williams, was by her side, as were her two sons – David Banda, 16, and 21-year-old Rocco Ritchie.