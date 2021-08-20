Madonna Gets Piggyback Ride From Son Rocco At Birthday Party – Watch – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Madonna had a fabulous time with her family at her birthday party & she even got a piggyback ride from her son Rocco!

Madonna just celebrated her 63rd birthday in Italy and the party was jam-packed with friends and family. The singer is still reeling from her party in Italy and she just shared an adorable video of her 21-year-old son, Rocco, giving her a piggyback ride. Madonna captioned the video, which showed behind-the-scenes of her birthday weekend, writing “La Famiglia.”

The video starts out with Madonna and Rocco sitting in the back seat of a car while smiling for the camera. A few seconds later, Madonna arrived at the restaurant and had Rocco give her a piggyback ride into the venue. Considering the streets were made of cobblestone and Madonna was in sky-high heels, maybe she needed a lift over the stones so she wouldn’t fall.

For the outing, Madonna rocked a long-sleeve silk blue mini dress with a ruffled hem and styled it with a black belt around her tiny waist and a pair of black tights. Rocco on the other hand opted to wear a loose blue bandana print button-down short-sleeve shirt with a red scarf and pants.

Madonna’s birthday festivities lasted all weekend and for the actual birthday party, Madonna slayed her look when she wore head-to-toe Burberry and Chanel featuring a skintight satin dress with a cool orange, blue, and white pattern all over it. She accessorized her look with black lace gloves and a bedazzled headpiece that outlined her face.

All six of her kids were in attendance at the birthday party including her daughter Lourdes, 24, looked fabulous in a skintight beige spaghetti strap mini dress. The tank top dress featured stitching down the entire back and she styled the frock with a suede and shearling Telfar purse.