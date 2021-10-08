Madonna Flashed Her Butt On “Fallon”

Bradly Lamb
Express yourself, indeed.

Last night, the one and only Madonna stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her Paramount+ concert film Madam X.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

And, well, things got a little wild.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

At one point, the “Like A Prayer” singer lunged across Jimmy’s desk…


NBC / YouTube / Via youtube.com

“Stop it, stop it!” Jimmy yelled, to which Madonna replied, “No one’s going to see anything, my God!”

And then, because Bitch, she’s Madonna, Madonna Louise Ciccone turned around and flashed her tush to the audience.

“Life is not just about interviewing kiddies. Don’t you want to talk to an adult? Let’s have an adult conversation,” Madonna said once she sat back down.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Artists are here to disturb the peace,” Madonna also (ass)erted, quoting James Baldwin, adding, “And so, I hope that I have disturbed not only your peace this afternoon but people’s peace while they watch the show, but I mean that in the best way.”


Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Mission accomplished, I’d say.

Also, this happened when Jimmy asked her if she liked to vape:


YouTube / NBC / Via Mondadori Portfolio / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Hrmmmmm… Hoping there’s some context…

