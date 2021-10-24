Madonna Channels A Naughty Schoolgirl In Red Mini Skirt In New Photos – Hollywood Life

The ‘Material Girl’ singer is reminiscing on the past in a series of sexy new photos with a classic look that she posted to Instagram.

Someone play “Like A Prayer!” Madonna took to her Instagram on Saturday October 23 to share a series of photos where she rocked a schoolgirl look in a series of provocative photos. The 63-year-old singer seductively gazed into the camera, and it seemed like she was wearing the outfit for a brand new music video, as she had a film camera emoji included in the caption, as well as a black heart. Check out the photos HERE!

In the sexy photos, Madonna sported a black lace top, with a bit of a sheer fabric covering her stomach. She also wore black tights and matching high-heeled boots, but the centerpiece of the outfit was the red-and-black plaid-checkered skirt, which really made it look like a schoolgirl outfit. The “Like A Virgin” singer accessorized with a necklace with a star and a crucifix pendant. She also rocked a pair of cross earrings and a few bracelets. In one photo, she was seen raising a glass of wine. In all the pictures, she also had her her blonde hair braided to look like dreadlocks.

It’s not clear if Madonna was simply dressing up as a school girl for Halloween or possibly teasing fans for an upcoming project. Based on the caption, it seemed like she was trying to look back on an earlier moment from her career. “Learn From the Past…………..And Make your own History,” she captioned the photos, along with the aforementioned camera and heart emojis.

The schoolgirl outfit is only the latest fabulous look that Madonna has shown off recently. She rocked a black dress with a high slit and fishnets, as she hopped onstage for a performance of some of her hit songs during a late night appearance at Ginny’s Supper Club in Harlem. The “Vogue” popstar had a similar hat on during the performance that she did when she made a surprise appearance to open the VMAs to celebrate the 40th anniversary of MTV, when she wore a stunning leather bodice.