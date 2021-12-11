Madonna Calls Out 50 Cent After He Apologized For Joking About Her Photo

Last week Madonna called out 50 Cent after he joked about one of her photos. That caused him to issue an apology…but Madonna said she ain’t done yet. She replied to his “fake apology,” and told him what was on her mind.

In a video posted to her account on Friday, the pop icon said, “You were trying to shame me. You were trying to humiliate me. Your apology is fake, it’s bullsh*t, and it’s not valid. Let me just hit those four, five points about your apology being invalid.”

She continued, “Number one, it’s not hard to find footage of you and me hanging out.” She proceeded to play a throwback clip from BET of them hanging out on set. “Number two, an apology is not valid if you don’t know what you’re apologizing for,” she added. “What you should be apologizing for is you misogynistic, sexist, ageist behavior and remarks. Number three, you didn’t hurt my feelings because I don’t take it personally. I could never take it personally because you’re not coming from an enlightened place.”

Madonna proceeded to explain to 50 the reasons why he was benefitting from posting about her in the first place, and said, “You’re trying to put a limit of when women should be able to feel good about themselves.”

Ultimately she said she forgives him, and hopes that one day he could see a different point of view, and wished him well.

To refresh your memory on how all of this began, 50 originally shared a photo from Madonna’s page where she was face down, derriere up, and said, “Yo this the funniest sh*t. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do it like a virgin at 63.”

She initially clapped back with an edited throwback image of them, and said, “Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me! I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and adult.”

He later issued an apology and said that he did not mean to hurt her feelings.

This is not the first time 50 Cent has been called out for his jokes. Back in October, Lil Kim called out 50 Cent after he compared her to a leprechaun.

