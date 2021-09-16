Madison Pettis From “The Game Plan” Is Grown Up

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

Her hair is still flawless.

If you grew up in the early 2000s, I can almost guarantee you’ve seen The Game Plan at some point.


Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

The movie was about a self-obsessed NFL star (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) who suddenly found out he had a 7-year-old daughter (Madison Pettis).


Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Anyway, the point is that the little bb in the movie…


Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

…is now GROWN!!!! She is fully 23.

She’s been doing a lot recently. She just starred in Addison Rae’s debut Netflix movie, He’s All That.

She attended New York Fashion Week and clearly slayed.

She modeled for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Valentine’s collection.

Honestly, she seems to be thriving.

I just need a minute to process.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR