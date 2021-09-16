Madison Pettis From “The Game Plan” Is Grown Up

Her hair is still flawless.
The movie was about a self-obsessed NFL star (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) who suddenly found out he had a 7-year-old daughter (Madison Pettis).
Anyway, the point is that the little bb in the movie…
…is now GROWN!!!! She is fully 23.
She’s been doing a lot recently. She just starred in Addison Rae’s debut Netflix movie, He’s All That.
She attended New York Fashion Week and clearly slayed.
She modeled for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Valentine’s collection.
Honestly, she seems to be thriving.
I just need a minute to process.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!