Madison Beer Recreated Beyoncé's 2003 VMAs Look

By Bradly Lamb
The VMAs are happening now and these stars have been EATING UP the red carpet.

“Selfish” singer Madison Beer wore this:


And if you’re thinking she looks beautiful, yes.


But if you’re also thinking this dress looks a little familiar…you’d be right. Queen Bey wore an almost identical dress in 2003 for an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman.


And because Twitter is packed with mini detectives, they noticed it immediately.

Madison Beer wearing the same dress as Beyoncé in 2003 at the 2021 vmas

Zendaya paying tribute to Beyoncé at the 2021 bet awards

Madison Beer paying tribute to Beyoncé at the 2021 vmas

Beyoncé is the STANDARD 👑

Turns out, this is actually the exact same dress. It’s from Dolce & Gabbana’s Spring 2003 collection, and is made of rose pink silk and leather.


I’m personally impressed they were both so willing to wear a corset for an extended period of time, but they look amazing!

