Mad Viking Games Deploys Its MVG Token on VeChainThor By CoinQuora

Mad Viking Games Deploys Its MVG Token on VeChainThor
- Mad Viking Games has announced on Twitter (NYSE:) that they’ve deployed their MVG token on VeChain.
- The blockchain gaming company will hold its ICO on October 1.
- There are multiple packages available for users to buy, which gives access to benefits.
Mad Viking Games have taken to Twitter to announce that they’ve deployed their MVG token smart contract on the VeChainThor blockchain.
Mad Viking Games just deployed their MVG token smart contract on the #VeChainThor Blockchain! Taking NFT gaming to the next level. Go #VeFam ! @vechainofficial
Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.