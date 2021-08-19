Macy’s Wows With Higher Guidance, Restored Dividend, Buyback By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – Macy’s stock (NYSE:) climbed nearly 8% in Thursday’s premarket trading as the department store operator raised its outlook.

The stock also got a boost from the reinstatement of its quarterly dividend of 15 cents a share and a $500 million share buyback program.

Macy’s sees 2021 net sales between $23.55 billion and $23.95 billion, up from the previous guidance of $21.73 billion to $22.23 billion.

Adjusted earnings as a percent of sales is seen in the range of 11% to 11.5%, which is 200 basis points above the previous estimate. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage.

The company brought approximately 5 million new customers into the Macy’s brand as it reengaged core customers and attracted new, younger ones with fresh brands and categories.

Digital sales fell 6% as more people chose to shop at stores to break the year-long monotony of ordering online during the pandemic.

Comparable sales rose 61% and total sales rose 59%, to $5.64 billion.

Higher revenue, combined with lower operating expenses, brought the company back to health with a net profit of $345 million compared to a loss of $431 million in the same quarter of 2020.