Macy’s to hire 76,000 workers ahead of holiday season By Reuters

(Reuters) -Macy’s Inc said on Tuesday it plans to hire about 76,000 full- and part-time workers at its stores, call centers and warehouses ahead of this year’s holiday season, indicating a return to pre-pandemic levels of hiring.

Last year, Macy’s (NYSE:) had cut seasonal hires to 25,000 as the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on its business. The company had hired 80,000 workers in 2019.

Macy’s said about 48,000 of the new roles this year were specifically for just the holiday season, while the remaining roles were for permanent positions beyond the holidays.

The company said it would hold a national hiring event on Thursday.