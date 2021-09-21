Macy’s to hire 76,000 workers ahead of holiday season By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
3
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Shoppers are seen outside Macy’s in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 30, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs/File Photo

(Reuters) -Macy’s Inc said on Tuesday it plans to hire about 76,000 full- and part-time workers at its stores, call centers and warehouses ahead of this year’s holiday season, indicating a return to pre-pandemic levels of hiring.

Last year, Macy’s (NYSE:) had cut seasonal hires to 25,000 as the COVID-19 pandemic took a toll on its business. The company had hired 80,000 workers in 2019.

Macy’s said about 48,000 of the new roles this year were specifically for just the holiday season, while the remaining roles were for permanent positions beyond the holidays.

The company said it would hold a national hiring event on Thursday.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR