Macron’s Approval Rating Rises in October, Ifop Poll Shows

Article content

By Albertina Torsoli

(Bloomberg) —

Emmanuel Macron’s approval rating rose in October, especially among younger potential voters, according to an Ifop poll published in Le Journal du Dimanche on Sunday.

The French president’s overall rating advanced by 2 percentage points to 40%, the survey showed, still within the range seen in recent months after his support recovered from a dip suffered during the peak of the Covid pandemic.

Among people 18 to 24, Macron’s approval reached 46%, up 2 percentage points, continuing a rising trend seen in September, according to Journal du Dimanche.