Macron to send envoy back to U.S., Elysee says after Biden call By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a collective award ceremony at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France September 20, 2021. Stefano Rellandini/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo



PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron will next week send his ambassador back to the United States after President Joe Biden agreed that consulting France before announcing a security pact with Australia could have prevented a diplomatic row, said Macron’s office.

Last week, France recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia, after the United States and Britain signed a nuclear submarines deal with Australia, causing Canberra to scrap a previous $40 billion French-designed submarine deal.

On Wednesday, Macron and Biden had a phone call in which the two leaders agreed to launch in-depth consultations to rebuild trust, Macron’s Elysee department said in a statement. Macron and Biden will meet in Europe at the end of October.

The U.S. also committed to boost their support to counter-terrorism missions led by European nations in Africa’s Sahel region, added Macron’s office.