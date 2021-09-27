Macron egged by protester shouting ‘Vive la revolution’ By Reuters

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. French President Emmanuel Macron looks on before greeting WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as they arrive to chair a ceremony for the opening of the World Health Organisation Academy in Lyon, France, September 27, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibo

PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron was hit with an egg while he was visiting Lyon on Monday to promote French gastronomy.

Footage from Lyon Mag showed the egg bouncing off the president’s shoulder area, without breaking, as he walked through a crowd while a protester shouted “Vive la revolution” (long live the revolution).

A man was arrested after the incident at the international catering, hotel and food trade fair in the city, French media said.

A spokeswoman for Macron’s office did not answer a request for comment.

In June, a man slapped Macron in the face during a walkabout in southern France. The man was ordered to serve four month in jail.

