Mackenzie Ziegler Opened Up About Her Terrible Past Relationships In A Vulnerable TikTok While Explaining The Meaning Behind Her New Song

“I got cheated on multiple times, more than I can even count on my hand.”

Mackenzie Ziegler, younger sister of Maddie Ziegler and former contestant on The Masked Dancer, has been singing since she was but a wee thing on Dance Moms.


Mack Z / Kismet Music Inc / Via youtube.com

Never forget iconic bops like “Girl Party.”

But until quite recently, I had never really seen her publicly talk about the inspiration behind her music.


Kenzie / Universal Music Canada / Via giphy.com

In her newest song, “Happy for me,” which was released in September, she sings about finally feeling happy in a “healthy” relationship.

View this video on YouTube


Kenzie / Unknown Music Records / Via youtube.com

Kenzie went into more detail in a TikTok video she posted Monday about the meaning behind the song.

“I wanted to tell you guys what ‘happy for me’ is about since I’m sure a lot of you don’t know,” she said in the video.

“Every single relationship I’ve been in — before my boyfriend now — has been so toxic. I have gotten cheated on multiple times, more than I can even count on my hands and probably more than I will ever know, because I genuinely don’t know,” she started to explain.

“I got cheated on and it got brought to the internet,” she said. “It was really hard because I had to find out with everyone else. I was humiliated, It was terrible.”

“But now I have a boyfriend — a great boyfriend — and we’ve been dating for a year and a couple of months,” she said happily. “I met him on TikTok and now we’re here, which is crazy.”

She went on to tell her fans how important she thinks it is for people to stay out of a toxic relationship once they’re out: “I know it’s like a thing to go back to your toxic ex, or go for the bad boy instead of the good boy because it’s fun in the moment — which I totally did back then,” she said.

“So yeah, I wanted to write ‘happy for me’ because it’s about my toxic exes, but [also] about how happy I am now for myself in this relationship,” she added. “I think the main part of the song is that I’m just happy that I’m out of it, I’m happy that I’ve gotten past all of it, and now I’m just…happy!”

I’m happy for you too, Kenz!!

