Machine Gun Kelly’s Feelings About Megan Fox’s SKIMS Shoot Revealed – Hollywood Life

Machine Gun Kelly swooned over ‘dream girl’ Megan Fox after her sexy SKIMS photoshoot with Kourtney Kardashian, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.

Machine Gun Kelly may never let go of Megan Fox now that he’s got his “dream girl.” A source close to the rapper told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that MGK is even more head-over-heels in love following Megan’s steamy SKIMS photoshoot with Kourtney Kardashian. “He thought her photo shoot with Kourtney was one of the hottest things he’s ever seen,” the source revealed. “Colson knows he scored the jackpot big time with Megan. She’s literally his dream girl and he’s never been so happy in another relationship as he is with Megan.”

Megan and Kourtney posed in nothing but underwear for the latest release of the new SKIMS Cotton collection in sexy set of photos that dropped on Instagram September 22. The hot mamas wore low-cut bralettes and high-rise thongs as they seductively pressed their bodies against each other as they both playfully fed one another in the photos. The campaign was hot enough to make anyone’s mouth water but Machine Gun Kelly knows he’s struck gold with Megan, according to the source, and not just because she’s a beautiful woman but also because he’s free to be himself. “Colson completely supported Megan’s decision to do it and he loves that even though the world is drooling over her, she’s all about him. He loves that she lets him be himself and that she stands by him no matter what.”

Since the two linked up in the spring of 2020 after they met on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, they have been nearly inseparable. The couple went public with their relationship on June 15, 2020 after MGK tweeted about calling Megan his “girlfriend.” The news came just one month after Brian Austin Green confirmed on an episode of his podcast that he and the Jennifer’s Body actress had been separated since the end of 2019. Megan filed for divorce from Brian on November 25, 2020, and while the divorce has not been finalized, the source says she and the Blonde Don are strongly considering the future of their relationship.

“As far as marriage, it’s something they’ve discussed and definitely see their relationship heading that way at some point,” the source said. “As of now, Megan’s divorce from Brian hasn’t been finalized so as much as they feel like they want to spend the rest of their lives together, engagement plans aren’t on the immediate horizon.”