Daftar Slot Online joker123 terpercaya joker123esports indonesiaSBOBETpoker online
Machine Gun Kelly Joined By Daughter Casie At ‘The Last Son’ Premiere – Hollywood Life - Up News Info
Home Entertainment Machine Gun Kelly Joined By Daughter Casie At ‘The Last Son’ Premiere – Hollywood Life
Entertainment

Machine Gun Kelly Joined By Daughter Casie At ‘The Last Son’ Premiere – Hollywood Life

by Bradly Lamb
written by Bradly Lamb

Machine Gun Kelly and his daughter Casie smiled side-by-side for photos at the NYC premiere of his new Western film, ‘The Last Son.’

The Last Son premiere in New York City on Thursday, December 2 was a family affair for Machine Gun Kelly. The rapper, 31, brought along his 12-year-old daughter Casie Colson Baker to the red carpet event at IPIC Theaters Fulton Market to celebrate the launch of his new film, which also stars Heather Graham, Sam WorthingtonJames Landry Hébert, and more. MGK and his daughter, whom he welcomed in 2009 with ex Emma Cannon, looked so happy together as they posed side-by-side for cute photos on the red carpet.

Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly and his daughter Casie at ‘The Last Son’ premiere in New York City on December 2, 2021 (Photo: Aurora Rose/Shutterstock)

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, wore a white suit, matching turtleneck, and white loafers to the event. He added to his look with a pair of square-shaped white sunglasses, as well as earrings and a bunch of jewelry on his hands and around his neck. Casie, meanwhile, looked so adorable in a black leather coat that covered a crewneck white shirt. The soon-to-be teenager also wore black leggings and matching boots, while she kept her curly, dark hair done up in a ponytail.

This is now the second Hollywood event in less than two weeks that Casie attended with her famous dad. On November 21, MGK brought his daughter as his plus one to the 2021 American Music Awards. The father-daughter duo were snapped posing on the red carpet together, before MGK took home the Favorite Rock Artist award at the show. His girlfriend Megan Fox, 35, wasn’t at the event, but just a few days later, the A-list couple took Casie and Megan’s three sons on a trip to Greece.

Fans forget at times that MGK is indeed a dad. In April 2017, he spoke to Rolling Stone about how fatherhood has affected him. “It didn’t change me until she learned to Google,” he said. “I don’t care what anyone else thinks, but I do care what she sees. So I cleaned up my act a little bit. And I’m speaking to a broader audience now. Not everyone grew up stoked on watching Mötley Crüe doing lines off the bar.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Joshua Bassett Talks Sexual Abuse

Why do the houses in Selling Sunset have...

Hilaria Baldwin Spoke About Explaining Alec Baldwin’s On-Set...

Kim Kardashian Is Here For Pete Davidson Trolling

Anne Hathaway Rocks Black Dress With Husband Adam...

Billie Eilish Debuts New Dark Hair On Instagram

Tristan Thompson Expecting 3rd Child With Texas Trainer:...

New this week: ‘Sex and the City,’ Juice...

‘Christmas Dance Reunion’s Corbin Bleu & Monique Coleman...

Britney Spears Mocks Therapist Post-Conservatorship — Video –...

Leave a Comment