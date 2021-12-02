Machine Gun Kelly Accidentally Stabbed Himself To Impress Megan Fox – Hollywood Life

During a recent talk show appearance, Machine Gun Kelly recalled a knife trick that went completely awry early on in his relationship with girlfriend Megan Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly, 31, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (Dec. 1), where he revealed that he accidentally stabbed himself with a knife when he started dating Megan Fox, 35, early last year. The “Bloody Valentine” crooner explained that the incident occurred on the same evening that he and Pete Davidson fell off the stage at Saturday Night Live. “It was a bad night,” MGK (real name Colson Baker) said, before sharing the wild knife story.

As MGK explained, the rapper was at home with Megan after the SNL incident and grabbed a knife gifted to him by pal Travis Barker that was engraved with the title of their 2020 album, Tickets to My Downfall. “I was like, ‘check this out, this is sick,’ ” MGK said, recalling how he threw the knife in the air — only for the sharp object to land right onto his hand. He showed Jimmy, 47, the scar he still has from the incident. “You know how you throw it up and you’re supposed to catch it? I looked at her, and I was like, ‘Check this out,’ ” MGK explained. “And I was like, ‘Ugh!’ ”

Immediately after the knife incident, the “Wild Boy” singer tried to play things cool, seemingly to keep impressing Megan. But when the Transformers actress departed MGK’s residence the following day, things changed. “The next morning, as soon as she left, I was like, ‘Yo, I need stitches real quick. I got a bruised coccyx and a knife in my hand,’ ” he said with a laugh. Obviously, MGK’s efforts to impress Megan worked, considering they’ve been happily in love ever since!

MGK and Megan met and fell in love in early 2020 on the set of their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. Their connection was instant, and came after Megan had split from ex-husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares sons Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5. “It was definitely a vehicle – I’ll be honest – for me to meet Colson. I knew he was gonna be in the movie, but the universe was just like, ‘Go do this. There’s something about this experience that’ll be really rewarding for you,” she said in July 2021 during an interview with Who What Wear.

As the couple’s romance keeps heating up, sources have told HollywoodLife that Megan is thinking about marriage with her rockstar beau. “She would love nothing more than to get engaged and then married to him and considers him a soulmate,” insiders said.