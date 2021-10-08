Macaulay Culkin Got Harassed On The Street As A Child

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
11

Macaulay and Kieran both experienced the downside of fame.

Table of Contents

Macaulay Culkin was one of the biggest child stars of our time.


Kimberly White / Getty Images for Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center

After starring in movies like Home Alone and My Girl, it was hard for him to walk down the street without someone calling his name.

“He would get harassed on the street,” Culkin’s brother Kieran recently recalled to the Hollywood Reporter.


Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

“One time, a woman pulled off his hat and looked at him and said, ‘Yeah, it’s him! You’re not that cute.’ And then handed the hat back and walked away.”


J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

Culkin had to deal with so many aggressive fans, and Kieran got his fair share of it, too, as an actor. After playing Culkin’s cousin Fuller in Home Alone, Kieran went on to do some amazing projects like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Father of the Bride.


Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Kieran said that he and Culkin both got into acting when one of their neighbors who worked for Light Opera of Manhattan asked his family for help with his production.


Dave Benett / Getty Images

“I just liked it,” Kieran said about acting. “It was fun for me.”


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

But when he blew up after the 2002 film Igby Goes Down, Kieran didn’t know how to handle all the attention he was getting.


Michael Tran / FilmMagic / Getty Images

“I was definitely not ready,” he said. “I would not have been able to handle it, and I think I knew that.”


Donato Sardella / Getty Images for GQ

“I would not have been able to handle whatever kind of success or attention came from that. So I quite literally ran away from it.”


Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Although it took Kieran a while to adjust to fame, he’s never strayed away from acting. In fact, his latest role as Roman Roy in Succession earned him an Emmy nomination.


Kevork Djansezian / NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Like Macaulay, he was born to be a star!


New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR