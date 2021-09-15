Macau kicks off public gaming consultation ahead of casino rebidding

Article content HONG KONG — Macau’s government is due to begin a 45-day public gaming consultation starting Wednesday as it tries to gauge public consensus ahead of a closely watched rebidding of its multi-billion dollar casinos next year. Lei Wai Nong, secretary for economy and finance in the world’s biggest gambling hub, said the government will further promote the “sustained and healthy development” of Macau’s gambling industry as there were still some deficiencies in industry supervision.

At a press briefing held on Tuesday, Lei detailed nine areas for the consultation including the number of licenses to be given, increased regulation and protecting employee welfare, as well as introducing government representatives to supervise day to day operations at the casinos. A Chinese special administrative region, Macau has massively tightened scrutiny of casinos in recent years, with authorities clamping down on illicit capital flows from mainland China and targeting underground lending and illegal cash transfers. Beijing has also intensified a war on cross border flows of funds for gambling, affecting the financing channels of Macau's junket operators and their VIP casino customers. In June this year Macau more than doubled the number of gaming inspectors and restructured several departments to ramp up supervision.