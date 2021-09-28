M.A.C. Cosmetics Set To Team Up With Whitney Houston’s Estate For A New Makeup Line 

Next year will mark 10 years since the passing of the legendary Whitney Houston. However, her estate has been working to keep her name and legacy alive, and they recently announced a new partnership with M.A.C. Cosmetics that will help to celebrate the timeless beauty that she was.

According to People, M.AC. has secured a long-term, multi-faceted partnership with Whitney Houston’s estate. They are set to release a collection in 2022, and they will also support the upcoming Whitney biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” which is also scheduled to release next year. They will reportedly help to recreate some of Whitney’s iconic beauty looks for the film. There are also other upcoming projects that will be announced down the line.

Whitney’s sister-in-law and manager Pat Houston spoke about the deal and said, “The idea that is coming to fruition now is something Whitney always wanted to do. I’m pleased we can do something that I know she would have loved. We are just starting on this collaboration but exciting things are coming!”

Pat continued to say, “Whitney was always a champion of women feeling beautiful whether it was a major event or just for everyday wear, our work with M.A.C. is about creating a line that can meet all of those needs. The line will be true to the colors that she loved to work with.”

As we previously reported, an update to the casting of the “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” film was announced last week. Actor Ashton Sanders will fulfill the roll of Bobby Brown in the biopic, which will be released by Sony and TriStar Pictures on December 23, 2022.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

