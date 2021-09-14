Luxury, mining stocks weigh on Europe ahead of U.S. inflation data By Reuters

© Reuters. The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Staff



(Reuters) – European stocks slipped in early deals on Tuesday as caution ahead of U.S. inflation data and weakness in luxury and mining shares offset optimism around the region’s economic recovery.

The pan-European index was down 0.2% after a partial recovery on Monday from last week’s slump.

Luxury stocks including LVMH, Kering (PA:) and Richemont fell between 1.6% and 2.0%, tracking their Asian peers lower on concerns about the spread of COVID-19 cases in China.

Jewellery maker Pandora (OTC:) rose 3.7% after it said it aims to achieve sales growth between 6.0% and 8.0% over the coming years.

Mining stocks dragged UK’s commodity-heavy 0.3% lower, even as data showed British employers added a record 241,000 staff to their payrolls last month.

Danish brewer Carlsberg (OTC:) fell 2.6% after a double downgrade to “sell” by Berenberg.