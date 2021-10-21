Luxury demand lifts L’Oreal’s third-quarter sales By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A L’Oreal logo is seen at the company’s offices in Levallois-Perret, near Paris, France, May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann



PARIS (Reuters) – L’Oreal on Thursday posted better-than-expected revenue growth for the third-quarter, helped by strong demand for its luxury lines.

The French group, which owns brands like Lancome and makes Armani cosmetics, reported sales up 13.1% from July to September, excluding currency swings and acquisitions.

This beat analysts’ consensus forecasts cited by Deutsche Bank (DE:) at around 8%.