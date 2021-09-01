Luxury billionaire Arnault sells out of retailer Carrefour By Reuters

Matilda Colman
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Bernard Arnault, Chief Executive Officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, attends the company’s shareholders meeting in Paris, France, April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) – French luxury goods billionaire Bernard Arnault has sold the 5.7% he owned in supermarket group Carrefour (PA:) through his Financiere Agache holding company, raising 724 million euros ($854 million) with the disposal.

Arnault, who had bought into Carrefour in 2007 and is known for running Louis Vuitton owner LVMH, was one of its three big shareholders, along with the Moulin family and Brazilian businessman Abilio dos Santos Diniz.

The Agache stake was sold in an accelerated bookbuilding process at 16 euros per share, bookrunner Societe Generale (OTC:) said in a statement on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.8478 euros)

