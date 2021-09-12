LUNA Reaches New ATH at $45 With Its New Project and Mainnet Upgrade By CoinQuora

- Terra (LUNA) reached a new high above $45.
- Since the low of $5.61 in July, it has gone 720% higher.
- This came after the launch of Project Dawn and the upcoming mainnet upgrade news.
Following the launch of ‘Project Dawn’ and the upcoming Columbus-5 mainnet upgrade, Terra (LUNA) reached a new high above $45. LUNA, a blockchain protocol that specializes in global payment systems powered by UST stablecoin, rallied to a new all-time high.
Terra’s journey began in January 2018. Its mainnet launched in April 2019. By September 2020, Terra brought stablecoins pegged to the U.S. Dollar, South Korean Won, Mongolian Tugrik, as well as the International Monetary Fund’s basket of currencies.
