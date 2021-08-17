$LUNA and $SOL Better Than Cardano (ADA)? By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
- Mike Novogratz tweeted last night that LUNA and SOL are better alternatives for ADA.
- This follows his earlier suggestion that ADA has no value as a digital asset.
- Only time will tell if this move will result in speeding up the launch of its most-awaited updates.
Looks like Mike Novogratz just can’t have enough of Cardano… or Cardano hate for that matter.
Here’s what the ex-hedge fund manager tweeted on Monday night:
I have learned one thing in the past 24 hrs, Cardano has a passionate group of followers. I have no position and still think there are better level one alternative bets like $LUNA and $SOL. Investors don’t have to catch every trade. not wishing any ill will on te…
